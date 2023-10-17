Anthony Duclair and the San Jose Sharks will meet the Carolina Hurricanes at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, at SAP Center at San Jose. Does a bet on Duclair interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Anthony Duclair vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Duclair Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 20 games last season, Duclair had a plus-minus rating of +4, and averaged 13:30 on the ice.

He scored a goal twice last season in 20 games played, but did not have multiple goals in either of those games.

In five of 20 games last season, Duclair had an assist -- and he had one game with multiple assists.

He has an implied probability of 39.2% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 26.3% of Duclair going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Duclair Stats vs. the Hurricanes in 2022-23

The Hurricanes gave up 210 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

Their +52 goal differential was seventh-best in the league.

