Brock Nelson and the New York Islanders will face the Arizona Coyotes at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, at UBS Arena. Does a bet on Nelson interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Brock Nelson vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Nelson Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 82 games last season, Nelson had a plus-minus rating of +13, and averaged 18:26 on the ice.

He had a goal in 28 of 82 games last season, with multiple goals in eight of them.

Nelson had an assist in 35 games last season out of 82 games played, including multiple assists four times.

He has an implied probability of 61.7% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40.8% of Nelson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Nelson Stats vs. the Coyotes in 2022-23

The Coyotes ranked 24th in goals against, giving up 295 total goals (3.6 per game) in NHL play.

They had the league's 27th-ranked goal differential at -70.

