Casey Mittelstadt will be in action when the Buffalo Sabres and Tampa Bay Lightning play at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, October 17, 2023. Looking to bet on Mittelstadt's props versus the Lightning? Scroll down for stats and information.

Casey Mittelstadt vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Mittelstadt Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Mittelstadt averaged 15:43 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus of -8.

He scored a goal in a game 13 times last season over 82 games played, with multiple goals in two games.

Mittelstadt had an assist in 32 games last season out of 82 games played, including multiple assists nine times.

The implied probability is 50% that he hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Mittelstadt has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Mittelstadt Stats vs. the Lightning in 2022-23

Defensively, the Lightning conceded 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th in league action.

Their +28 goal differential ranked 11th in the league.

