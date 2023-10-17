Connor Brown and the Edmonton Oilers will play on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Nashville Predators. There are prop bets for Brown available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Connor Brown vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Brown Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 4 games last season, Brown had a plus-minus rating of -3, and averaged 16:46 on the ice.

He did not score a goal last season in four games.

Brown did not put up an assist last season over four games.

Brown's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Brown going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Brown Stats vs. the Predators in 2022-23

The Predators allowed 236 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking 12th in league play in goals against.

They had the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential at -13.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.