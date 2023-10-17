The Edmonton Oilers, with Connor McDavid, will be in action Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Nashville Predators. Prop bets for McDavid in that upcoming Oilers-Predators game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Connor McDavid vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -175)

1.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 1.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

McDavid Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

McDavid averaged 22:23 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus of +22.

He had a goal in 48 games last season out of 82 games played, including multiple goals 14 times.

McDavid had an assist in 62 of 82 games last season, with multiple assists in 21 of them.

The implied probability is 63.6% that he goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 41.7% chance of McDavid having more than 1.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

McDavid Stats vs. the Predators in 2022-23

The Predators gave up 236 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking 12th in NHL action in goals against.

They had the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential at -13.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.