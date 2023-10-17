The Edmonton Oilers, Darnell Nurse among them, meet the Nashville Predators on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Looking to bet on Nurse's props versus the Predators? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Darnell Nurse vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nurse Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Nurse averaged 23:29 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of +26.

He had a goal in 12 of 82 games last season, but no games with more than one goal.

Nurse had an assist in 28 of 82 games last season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Nurse's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 40% that he hits the over.

There is a 32.3% chance of Nurse having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Nurse Stats vs. the Predators in 2022-23

The Predators allowed 236 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking 12th in NHL play in goals against.

Their -13 goal differential ranked 22nd in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.