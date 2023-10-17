Dylan Cozens will be on the ice when the Buffalo Sabres and Tampa Bay Lightning face off on Tuesday at KeyBank Center, beginning at 7:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Cozens' props versus the Lightning? Scroll down for stats and information.

Dylan Cozens vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Cozens Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 81 games last season, Cozens had a plus-minus of -3, and averaged 16:17 on the ice.

In 27 of 81 games last season, he scored a goal -- and three of those games included multiple goals.

In 28 of 81 games last season, Cozens had an assist -- and seven of those games included multiple assists.

Cozens' odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 54.1% that he hits the over.

Cozens has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Cozens Stats vs. the Lightning in 2022-23

The Lightning gave up 252 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 14th in NHL play in goals against.

They had the league's 11th-ranked goal differential at +28.

