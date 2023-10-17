Evan Bouchard will be in action when the Edmonton Oilers and Nashville Predators meet on Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Bouchard's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Evan Bouchard vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bouchard Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 82 games last season, Bouchard had a plus-minus rating of +6, and averaged 18:30 on the ice.

He scored a goal in a game seven times last season in 82 games played, including multiple goals once.

Bouchard had an assist in 23 of 82 games last season, with multiple assists in eight of them.

There is a 54.5% chance of Bouchard having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bouchard Stats vs. the Predators in 2022-23

The Predators ranked 12th in goals against, conceding 236 total goals (2.9 per game) in league play.

They had the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential at -13.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.