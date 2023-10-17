The Edmonton Oilers, Evander Kane included, will play the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Kane are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Evander Kane vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kane Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Kane averaged 15:02 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of -4.

He had a goal in 12 of 41 games last season, with multiple goals in two of them.

Kane had an assist in a game 11 times last season in 41 games played, including multiple assists once.

Kane's implied probability to go over his point total is 57.1% based on the odds.

Kane has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kane Stats vs. the Predators in 2022-23

Defensively, the Predators allowed 236 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 12th in NHL action.

They had the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential at -13.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.