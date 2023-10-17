Jean-Gabriel Pageau will be among those in action Tuesday when his New York Islanders face the Arizona Coyotes at UBS Arena. Fancy a bet on Pageau? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Pageau Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Pageau's plus-minus rating last season was -2, in 17:22 per game on the ice.

He had a goal in 11 of 70 games last season, with multiple goals in two of them.

Pageau had an assist in 23 games last season out of 70 games played, including multiple assists four times.

Pageau's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

Pageau has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Pageau Stats vs. the Coyotes in 2022-23

Defensively, the Coyotes allowed 295 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 24th in NHL play.

Their -70 goal differential ranked 27th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.