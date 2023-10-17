Jeff Skinner and the Buffalo Sabres will play the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, October 17, 2023. Fancy a bet on Skinner in the Sabres-Lightning game? Use our stats and information below.

Jeff Skinner vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Skinner Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Skinner's plus-minus rating last season was +15, in 16:45 per game on the ice.

In 30 of 79 games last season, he scored a goal -- and five of those games included multiple goals.

In 31 of 79 games last season, Skinner had an assist -- and 12 of those games included multiple assists.

The implied probability that he hits the over on his points over/under is 60.6%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40% of Skinner going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Skinner Stats vs. the Lightning in 2022-23

The Lightning conceded 252 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 14th in league play in goals against.

Their goal differential (+28) ranked 11th in the league.

