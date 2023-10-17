Joel Farabee and the Philadelphia Flyers will play the Vancouver Canucks at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 17, 2023. Prop bets for Farabee are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Joel Farabee vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Farabee Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Farabee averaged 17:00 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of -1.

In 15 of 82 games last season, he scored a goal -- but he had no games with multiple goals.

Farabee had an assist in a game 23 times last season in 82 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 47.6% that he hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Farabee going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Farabee Stats vs. the Canucks in 2022-23

The Canucks gave up 296 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 25th in league action in goals against.

Their -26 goal differential ranked 23rd in the league.

