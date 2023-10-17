Kyle Palmieri and the New York Islanders will meet the Arizona Coyotes at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, October 17, 2023. Prop bets for Palmieri are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Kyle Palmieri vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Palmieri Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Palmieri averaged 15:10 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of +13.

He had a goal in 14 of 55 games last season, with multiple goals in two of them.

In 14 of 55 games last season, Palmieri had an assist, including two games with multiple assist.

The implied probability that he hits the over on his points prop total is 52.4%, based on the odds.

There is a 33.3% chance of Palmieri having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Palmieri Stats vs. the Coyotes in 2022-23

The Coyotes gave up 295 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 24th in league play in goals against.

Their -70 goal differential ranked 27th in the league.

