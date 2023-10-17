The Edmonton Oilers, with Leon Draisaitl, are in action Tuesday versus the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Draisaitl's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Leon Draisaitl vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +120)

1.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -161)

Draisaitl Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 80 games last season, Draisaitl averaged 21:12 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of +7.

He had a goal in 43 games last season out of 80 games played, including multiple goals seven times.

In 50 of 80 games last season, Draisaitl had an assist -- and 19 of those games included multiple assists.

He has an implied probability of 45.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Draisaitl going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 61.7%.

Draisaitl Stats vs. the Predators in 2022-23

The Predators ranked 12th in goals against, allowing 236 total goals (2.9 per game) in league play.

They had the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential at -13.

