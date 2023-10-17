The New York Islanders, including Mathew Barzal, will be in action Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Arizona Coyotes. Fancy a bet on Barzal? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Mathew Barzal vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Barzal Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Barzal averaged 13:14 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of +5.

He scored a goal in a game 12 times last season over 58 games played, with multiple goals in two games.

In 26 of 58 games last season, Barzal had an assist -- and 10 of those games included multiple assists.

Barzal's implied probability to go over his point total is 57.1% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Barzal going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40%.

Barzal Stats vs. the Coyotes in 2022-23

Defensively, the Coyotes allowed 295 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 24th in league play.

They had the league's 27th-ranked goal differential at -70.

