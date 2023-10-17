Mike Hoffman will be on the ice when the San Jose Sharks and Carolina Hurricanes play at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, October 17, 2023. Looking to bet on Hoffman's props versus the Hurricanes? Scroll down for stats and information.

Mike Hoffman vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Hoffman Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 67 games last season, Hoffman averaged 13:27 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -10.

In 13 of 67 games last season, he scored a goal -- and he had one game with multiple goals.

In 16 of 67 games last season, Hoffman had an assist -- and three of those games included multiple assists.

He has an implied probability of 40.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hoffman going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 28.6%.

Hoffman Stats vs. the Hurricanes in 2022-23

Defensively, the Hurricanes were one of the stingiest squads in league play, allowing 210 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.

Their goal differential (+52) made them seventh-best in the league.

