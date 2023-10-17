Morgan Frost will be on the ice when the Philadelphia Flyers and Vancouver Canucks play at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 17, 2023. Prop bets for Frost in that upcoming Flyers-Canucks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Morgan Frost vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH

TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Frost Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Frost averaged 16:08 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus of -12.

He had a goal in 16 games last season out of 81 games played, including multiple goals three times.

In 19 of 81 games last season, Frost had an assist -- and five of those games included multiple assists.

Frost's implied probability to go over his point total is 43.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Frost going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 27%.

Frost Stats vs. the Canucks in 2022-23

The Canucks ranked 25th in goals against, giving up 296 total goals (3.6 per game) in league play.

They had the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential at -26.

