The Philadelphia Flyers, including Noah Cates, will be in action Tuesday at 6:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Vancouver Canucks. Looking to bet on Cates' props versus the Canucks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Noah Cates vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Cates Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 82 games last season, Cates averaged 17:46 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of +3.

He had a goal in 13 of 82 games last season, but no games with more than one goal.

Cates had an assist in 21 of 82 games last season, with multiple assists in four of them.

Cates' implied probability to go over his point total is 43.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Cates going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.3%.

Cates Stats vs. the Canucks in 2022-23

Defensively, the Canucks allowed 296 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 25th in NHL play.

Their -26 goal differential ranked 23rd in the league.

