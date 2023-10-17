The New York Islanders, Noah Dobson included, will play the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. Considering a bet on Dobson? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Noah Dobson vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dobson Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Dobson averaged 19:23 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of +4.

He had a goal in 13 of 78 games last season, but no games with more than one goal.

Dobson had an assist in 31 of 78 games last season, with multiple assists in five of them.

Dobson's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he goes over.

Dobson has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Dobson Stats vs. the Coyotes in 2022-23

The Coyotes allowed 295 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 24th in league play in goals against.

Their goal differential (-70) ranked 27th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.