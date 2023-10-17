Owen Power will be on the ice when the Buffalo Sabres and Tampa Bay Lightning face off at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, October 17, 2023. Prop bets for Power in that upcoming Sabres-Lightning matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Owen Power vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Power Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 79 games last season, Power had a plus-minus of +10, and averaged 22:55 on the ice.

He had a goal in four of 79 games last season, but no games with more than one goal.

Power had an assist in 24 games last season out of 79 games played, including multiple assists six times.

The implied probability is 45.5% that he goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Power has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet.

Power Stats vs. the Lightning in 2022-23

The Lightning ranked 14th in goals against, conceding 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.

Their goal differential (+28) ranked 11th in the league.

