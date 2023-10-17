Owen Tippett and the Philadelphia Flyers will play the Vancouver Canucks at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, at Wells Fargo Center. Thinking about a bet on Tippett? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Owen Tippett vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

ESPN+ and NBCS-PH

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Tippett Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Tippett's plus-minus rating last season was -17, in 17:25 per game on the ice.

He had a goal in 22 games last season out of 77 games played, including multiple goals four times.

Tippett had an assist in a game 21 times last season in 77 games played, including multiple assists once.

He has an implied probability of 54.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Tippett has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Tippett Stats vs. the Canucks in 2022-23

Defensively, the Canucks conceded 296 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 25th in league play.

Their -26 goal differential ranked 23rd in the league.

