Rasmus Dahlin and the Buffalo Sabres will face the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, at KeyBank Center. Considering a wager on Dahlin in the Sabres-Lightning matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Rasmus Dahlin vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Dahlin Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 78 games last season, Dahlin had a plus-minus rating of +12, and averaged 24:32 on the ice.

He had a goal in 14 of 78 games last season, with multiple goals in one of them.

Dahlin had an assist in 44 of 78 games last season, with multiple assists in 13 of them.

Dahlin's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 62.5% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Dahlin has an implied probability of 56.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Dahlin Stats vs. the Lightning in 2022-23

Defensively, the Lightning gave up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th in NHL play.

Their goal differential (+28) ranked 11th in the league.

