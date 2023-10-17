The Edmonton Oilers, with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, take the ice Tuesday against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Nugent-Hopkins' props? Here is some information to assist you.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +155)

1.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -167)

Nugent-Hopkins Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 82 games last season, Nugent-Hopkins averaged 19:48 on the ice, with a plus-minus of +12.

In 31 of 82 games last season, he scored a goal -- and six of those games included multiple goals.

Nugent-Hopkins had an assist in 46 games last season out of 82 games played, including multiple assists 15 times.

The implied probability is 39.2% that he goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 62.5% chance of Nugent-Hopkins having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Nugent-Hopkins Stats vs. the Predators in 2022-23

Defensively, the Predators conceded 236 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 12th in NHL action.

Their -13 goal differential ranked 22nd in the league.

