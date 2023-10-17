Sean Couturier and the Philadelphia Flyers will face the Vancouver Canucks at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 17, 2023. Prop bets for Couturier are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sean Couturier vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH

ESPN+ and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Couturier Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

He has an implied probability of 58.2% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40.8% of Couturier going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Couturier Stats vs. the Canucks in 2022-23

Defensively, the Canucks gave up 296 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 25th in NHL play.

Their -26 goal differential ranked 23rd in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.