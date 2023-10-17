Tage Thompson and the Buffalo Sabres will play the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, October 17, 2023. Looking to wager on Thompson's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Tage Thompson vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Thompson Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Thompson averaged 17:41 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus of +4.

In 34 of 78 games last season, he scored a goal -- and seven of those games included multiple goals.

Thompson had an assist in 35 games last season out of 78 games played, including multiple assists nine times.

Thompson's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 64.5% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Thompson has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Thompson Stats vs. the Lightning in 2022-23

The Lightning ranked 14th in goals against, giving up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in league action.

Their +28 goal differential ranked 11th in the league.

