Tomas Hertl and the San Jose Sharks will be in action on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Carolina Hurricanes. Does a wager on Hertl intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tomas Hertl vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hertl Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Hertl's plus-minus rating last season was -36, in 18:34 per game on the ice.

He had a goal in 19 of 79 games last season, with multiple goals in three of them.

In 33 of 79 games last season, Hertl had an assist -- and eight of those games included multiple assists.

The implied probability is 60.6% that he hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hertl going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 47.6%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hertl Stats vs. the Hurricanes in 2022-23

The Hurricanes allowed 210 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

They had the league's seventh-best goal differential at +52.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.