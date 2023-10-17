Travis Konecny and the Philadelphia Flyers will meet the Vancouver Canucks at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 17, 2023. If you're considering a wager on Konecny against the Canucks, we have plenty of info to help.

Travis Konecny vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Konecny Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Konecny's plus-minus last season was -12, in 18:00 per game on the ice.

He had a goal in 24 of 60 games last season, with multiple goals in six of them.

In 23 of 60 games last season, Konecny had an assist -- and seven of those games included multiple assists.

The implied probability is 62.5% that he hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40.8% of Konecny going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Konecny Stats vs. the Canucks in 2022-23

The Canucks conceded 296 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 25th in NHL action in goals against.

Their goal differential (-26) ranked 23rd in the league.

