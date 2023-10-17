The Philadelphia Flyers, Tyson Foerster among them, meet the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday at 6:00 PM ET, at Wells Fargo Center. Prop bets for Foerster are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Tyson Foerster vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-PH

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Foerster Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 8 games last season, Foerster had a plus-minus of +2, and averaged 16:34 on the ice.

In three of eight games last season, he scored a goal -- but he had no games with multiple goals.

Foerster had an assist in three of eight games last season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 50% that he hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Foerster has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Foerster Stats vs. the Canucks in 2022-23

The Canucks gave up 296 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 25th in NHL play in goals against.

They had the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential at -26.

