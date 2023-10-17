William Eklund and the San Jose Sharks will meet the Carolina Hurricanes at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, October 17, 2023. There are prop bets for Eklund available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

William Eklund vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Eklund Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Eklund averaged 15:52 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus of -5.

In two of eight games last season, he scored a goal -- but he had no games with multiple goals.

Eklund had an assist in one of eight games last season.

The implied probability that he goes over his points over/under is 40%, based on the odds.

There is a 27% chance of Eklund having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Eklund Stats vs. the Hurricanes in 2022-23

Defensively, the Hurricanes were one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, giving up 210 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.

They had the league's seventh-best goal differential at +52.

