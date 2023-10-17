Zach Hyman will be on the ice when the Edmonton Oilers and Nashville Predators meet on Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Hyman? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Zach Hyman vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Hyman Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Hyman averaged 19:24 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of +13.

He had a goal in 30 games last season out of 79 games played, including multiple goals five times.

Hyman had an assist in 36 games last season out of 79 games played, including multiple assists nine times.

Hyman's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 68.9% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 48.8% of Hyman going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hyman Stats vs. the Predators in 2022-23

Defensively, the Predators conceded 236 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 12th in league action.

Their goal differential (-13) ranked 22nd in the league.

