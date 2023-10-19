Alex Tuch and the Buffalo Sabres will play the Calgary Flames at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 19, 2023. There are prop bets for Tuch available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alex Tuch vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

ESPN+ and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Sabres vs Flames Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tuch Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Tuch averaged 19:09 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus rating of +14.

He had a goal in 28 of 74 games last season, with multiple goals in six of them.

Tuch had an assist in 32 games last season out of 74 games played, including multiple assists nine times.

The implied probability is 57.1% that he goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 38.5% chance of Tuch having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Tuch Stats vs. the Flames in 2022-23

The Flames gave up 247 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 13th in NHL play in goals against.

They had the league's 17th-ranked goal differential at +11.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.