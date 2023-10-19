Alex Tuch will be in action when the Buffalo Sabres and Calgary Flames face off on Thursday at KeyBank Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Tuch against the Flames, we have plenty of info to help.

Alex Tuch vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Sabres vs Flames Game Info

Tuch Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 74 games last season, Tuch averaged 19:09 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of +14.

He had a goal in 28 of 74 games last season, with multiple goals in six of them.

In 32 of 74 games last season, Tuch had an assist -- and nine of those games included multiple assists.

The implied probability that he goes over his points over/under is 57.1%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Tuch going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.

Tuch Stats vs. the Flames in 2022-23

Defensively, the Flames gave up 247 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in league play.

Their goal differential (+11) ranked 17th in the league.

