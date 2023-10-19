The San Jose Sharks, with Alexander Barabanov, are in action Thursday against the Boston Bruins at SAP Center at San Jose, with the puck dropping at 10:30 PM ET. Considering a bet on Barabanov? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Alexander Barabanov vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Barabanov Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 68 games last season, Barabanov averaged 15:20 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -30.

In 15 of 68 games last season, he scored a goal -- but he had no games with multiple goals.

Barabanov had an assist in 26 of 68 games last season, with multiple assists in six of them.

He has an implied probability of 48.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Barabanov has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Barabanov Stats vs. the Bruins in 2022-23

The Bruins gave up 174 total goals (just 2.1 per game), the fewest in NHL play.

Their goal differential (+127) topped the league.

