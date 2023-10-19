Andrew Mangiapane will be among those on the ice Thursday when his Calgary Flames play the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Thinking about a bet on Mangiapane? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Andrew Mangiapane vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Flames vs Sabres Game Info

Mangiapane Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Mangiapane's plus-minus rating last season was +12, in 16:49 per game on the ice.

He scored a goal in a game 16 times last season in 82 games played, including multiple goals once.

Mangiapane had an assist in 23 games last season out of 82 games played, including multiple assists three times.

He has an implied probability of 51.2% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Mangiapane has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Mangiapane Stats vs. the Sabres in 2022-23

The Sabres allowed 297 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 26th in league action in goals against.

Their -4 goal differential ranked 19th in the league.

