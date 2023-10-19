Andrew Mangiapane will be among those in action Thursday when his Calgary Flames face the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Prop bets for Mangiapane in that upcoming Flames-Sabres matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Andrew Mangiapane vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

ESPN+ and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Flames vs Sabres Game Info

Mangiapane Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 82 games last season, Mangiapane averaged 16:49 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of +12.

He scored a goal in a game 16 times last season in 82 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 23 of 82 games last season, Mangiapane had an assist -- and three of those games included multiple assists.

Mangiapane's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Mangiapane going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.3%.

Mangiapane Stats vs. the Sabres in 2022-23

The Sabres ranked 26th in goals against, giving up 297 total goals (3.6 per game) in league action.

Their -4 goal differential ranked 19th in the league.

