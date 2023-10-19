The San Jose Sharks, including Anthony Duclair, take the ice Thursday against the Boston Bruins at SAP Center at San Jose, with the puck dropping at 10:30 PM ET. Does a wager on Duclair intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Anthony Duclair vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA

ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Duclair Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Duclair's plus-minus last season was +4, in 13:30 per game on the ice.

He had a goal in two of 20 games last season, but no games with more than one goal.

In five of 20 games last season, Duclair had an assist -- and he had one game with multiple assists.

He has an implied probability of 43.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 29.4% chance of Duclair having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Duclair Stats vs. the Bruins in 2022-23

The Bruins gave up 174 total goals (just 2.1 per game), the fewest in league play.

Their goal differential (+127) topped the league.

