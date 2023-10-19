Auston Matthews will be on the ice when the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers face off on Thursday at BB&T Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Matthews are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Auston Matthews vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSFL

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +110)

1.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Matthews Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 74 games last season, Matthews had a plus-minus rating of +31, and averaged 18:59 on the ice.

He had a goal in 35 games last season out of 74 games played, including multiple goals five times.

In 34 of 74 games last season, Matthews had an assist -- and nine of those games included multiple assists.

Matthews' implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

There is a 54.5% chance of Matthews having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Matthews Stats vs. the Panthers in 2022-23

Defensively, the Panthers allowed 272 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st in NHL play.

Their +16 goal differential ranked 16th in the league.

