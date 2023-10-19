Blackhawks vs. Avalanche Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 19
The Colorado Avalanche (3-0) will aim to prolong a three-game win streak when they square off against the Chicago Blackhawks (2-2) at home on Thursday, October 19 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN.
As hockey play continues, prepare for the contest by checking out which club we predict will win Thursday's game.
Blackhawks vs. Avalanche Predictions for Thursday
Our computer projections model for this game calls for a final result of Avalanche 4, Blackhawks 1.
- Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-350)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5 goals on average)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Avalanche (-2.6)
Blackhawks vs Avalanche Additional Info
Blackhawks Splits and Trends
- The Blackhawks (26-49-7 overall) posted a record of 8-7-15 in contests that required OT last season.
- Chicago accumulated 29 points (12-5-5) in its 22 games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- Last season the Blackhawks recorded just one goal in 18 games, and they finished 0-17-1.
- Chicago picked up 10 points (4-12-2 record) last season when scoring a pair of goals .
- The Blackhawks scored three or more goals 37 times, accumulating 48 points (22-11-4).
- Last season Chicago recorded a lone power-play goal in 21 games, posting a record of 5-12-4.
- When it outshot its opponent last season, Chicago posted a record of 6-10-3 (15 points).
- The Blackhawks were outshot by their opponents 60 times last season, and took 44 points from those games.
Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)
|Avalanche Rank
|Avalanche AVG
|Blackhawks AVG
|Blackhawks Rank
|10th
|3.34
|Goals Scored
|2.46
|32nd
|9th
|2.72
|Goals Allowed
|3.65
|28th
|8th
|33.3
|Shots
|27
|31st
|14th
|31
|Shots Allowed
|33.6
|28th
|6th
|24.52%
|Power Play %
|16.38%
|28th
|17th
|79.03%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.19%
|22nd
Blackhawks vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
