Betting on player props is one of the ways to wager on the Colorado Avalanche-Chicago Blackhawks matchup at Ball Arena on Thursday, starting at 10:30 PM ET.

Blackhawks vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Blackhawks vs. Avalanche Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Connor Bedard is a top offensive contributor for Chicago with three total points this season. He has scored one goal and added two assists in four games.

Bedard Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Maple Leafs Oct. 16 0 0 0 4 at Canadiens Oct. 14 0 1 1 5 at Bruins Oct. 11 1 0 1 6 at Penguins Oct. 10 0 1 1 5

Andreas Athanasiou Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +320, Under Odds: -500)

Andreas Athanasiou's zero goals and three assists add up to three points this season.

Athanasiou Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Maple Leafs Oct. 16 0 2 2 3 at Canadiens Oct. 14 0 0 0 5 at Bruins Oct. 11 0 0 0 2 at Penguins Oct. 10 0 1 1 1

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Mikko Rantanen Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

Mikko Rantanen has been a major player for Colorado this season, with five points in three games.

Rantanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken Oct. 17 1 0 1 1 at Sharks Oct. 14 0 0 0 3 at Kings Oct. 11 2 2 4 5

Cale Makar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)

Cale Makar has totaled four points (1.3 per game), scoring two goals and adding two assists.

Makar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken Oct. 17 0 1 1 2 at Sharks Oct. 14 1 0 1 5 at Kings Oct. 11 1 1 2 5

