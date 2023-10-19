The Buffalo Sabres, with Casey Mittelstadt, are in action Thursday against the Calgary Flames at KeyBank Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Mittelstadt against the Flames, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Casey Mittelstadt vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

ESPN+ and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Sabres vs Flames Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mittelstadt Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 82 games last season, Mittelstadt had a plus-minus rating of -8, and averaged 15:43 on the ice.

In 13 of 82 games last season, he scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Mittelstadt had an assist in 32 of 82 games last season, with multiple assists in nine of them.

The implied probability is 46.5% that he goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Mittelstadt has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Mittelstadt Stats vs. the Flames in 2022-23

Defensively, the Flames conceded 247 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in league play.

They had the league's 17th-ranked goal differential at +11.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.