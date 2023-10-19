Casey Mittelstadt Game Preview: Sabres vs. Flames - October 19
The Buffalo Sabres, Casey Mittelstadt included, will play the Calgary Flames on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Mittelstadt available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.
Casey Mittelstadt vs. Flames Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)
Mittelstadt Season Stats Insights in 2022-23
- In 82 games last season, Mittelstadt had a plus-minus of -8, and averaged 15:43 on the ice.
- He had a goal in 13 of 82 games last season, with multiple goals in two of them.
- In 32 of 82 games last season, Mittelstadt had an assist -- and nine of those games included multiple assists.
- Mittelstadt's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.
- Mittelstadt has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Mittelstadt Stats vs. the Flames in 2022-23
- Defensively, the Flames allowed 247 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in NHL play.
- They had the league's 17th-ranked goal differential at +11.
