The Buffalo Sabres, Casey Mittelstadt included, will play the Calgary Flames on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Mittelstadt available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Casey Mittelstadt vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

ESPN+ and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Sabres vs Flames Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mittelstadt Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 82 games last season, Mittelstadt had a plus-minus of -8, and averaged 15:43 on the ice.

He had a goal in 13 of 82 games last season, with multiple goals in two of them.

In 32 of 82 games last season, Mittelstadt had an assist -- and nine of those games included multiple assists.

Mittelstadt's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

Mittelstadt has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Mittelstadt Stats vs. the Flames in 2022-23

Defensively, the Flames allowed 247 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in NHL play.

They had the league's 17th-ranked goal differential at +11.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.