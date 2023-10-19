Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers will play the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, at Wells Fargo Center. Looking to bet on McDavid's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Connor McDavid vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -154)

1.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 1.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Oilers vs Flyers Game Info

McDavid Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

McDavid's plus-minus rating last season was +22, in 22:23 per game on the ice.

He had a goal in 48 games last season out of 82 games played, including multiple goals 14 times.

McDavid had an assist in 62 games last season out of 82 games played, including multiple assists 21 times.

The implied probability is 60.6% that he goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, McDavid has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

McDavid Stats vs. the Flyers in 2022-23

The Flyers ranked 23rd in goals against, allowing 276 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL action.

Their goal differential (-56) ranked 26th in the league.

