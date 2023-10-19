Connor McDavid Game Preview: Oilers vs. Flyers - October 19
Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers will play the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, at Wells Fargo Center. Looking to bet on McDavid's props? Here is some information to assist you.
Connor McDavid vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 1.5 assists (Over odds: +165)
Oilers vs Flyers Game Info
McDavid Season Stats Insights in 2022-23
- McDavid's plus-minus rating last season was +22, in 22:23 per game on the ice.
- He had a goal in 48 games last season out of 82 games played, including multiple goals 14 times.
- McDavid had an assist in 62 games last season out of 82 games played, including multiple assists 21 times.
- The implied probability is 60.6% that he goes over his points prop total based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, McDavid has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet.
McDavid Stats vs. the Flyers in 2022-23
- The Flyers ranked 23rd in goals against, allowing 276 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL action.
- Their goal differential (-56) ranked 26th in the league.
