Connor McDavid Game Preview: Oilers vs. Flyers - October 19
The Edmonton Oilers, Connor McDavid included, will meet the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. Looking to bet on McDavid's props versus the Flyers? Scroll down for stats and information.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Connor McDavid vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 1.5 assists (Over odds: +165)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Oilers vs Flyers Game Info
|Oilers vs Flyers Odds/Over/Under
|Oilers vs Flyers Prediction
|Oilers vs Flyers Betting Trends & Stats
|Oilers vs Flyers Player Props
|How to Watch Oilers vs Flyers
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
McDavid Season Stats Insights in 2022-23
- In 82 games last season, McDavid had a plus-minus of +22, and averaged 22:23 on the ice.
- He had a goal in 48 games last season out of 82 games played, including multiple goals 14 times.
- McDavid had an assist in 62 of 82 games last season, with multiple assists in 21 of them.
- The implied probability that he goes over his points prop total is 60.6%, based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 37.7% of McDavid going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
McDavid Stats vs. the Flyers in 2022-23
- The Flyers gave up 276 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 23rd in NHL action in goals against.
- Their -56 goal differential ranked 26th in the league.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.