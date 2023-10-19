The Edmonton Oilers, Connor McDavid included, will meet the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. Looking to bet on McDavid's props versus the Flyers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Connor McDavid vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -154)

1.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 1.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Oilers vs Flyers Game Info

McDavid Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 82 games last season, McDavid had a plus-minus of +22, and averaged 22:23 on the ice.

He had a goal in 48 games last season out of 82 games played, including multiple goals 14 times.

McDavid had an assist in 62 of 82 games last season, with multiple assists in 21 of them.

The implied probability that he goes over his points prop total is 60.6%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37.7% of McDavid going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

McDavid Stats vs. the Flyers in 2022-23

The Flyers gave up 276 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 23rd in NHL action in goals against.

Their -56 goal differential ranked 26th in the league.

