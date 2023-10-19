Darnell Nurse Game Preview: Oilers vs. Flyers - October 19
Darnell Nurse will be in action when the Edmonton Oilers and Philadelphia Flyers face off at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, October 19, 2023. Prop bets for Nurse in that upcoming Oilers-Flyers matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Darnell Nurse vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)
Oilers vs Flyers Game Info
|Oilers vs Flyers Odds/Over/Under
|Oilers vs Flyers Prediction
|Oilers vs Flyers Betting Trends & Stats
|Oilers vs Flyers Player Props
Nurse Season Stats Insights in 2022-23
- In 82 games last season, Nurse had a plus-minus rating of +26, and averaged 23:29 on the ice.
- He had a goal in 12 of 82 games last season, but no games with more than one goal.
- Nurse had an assist in 28 of 82 games last season, with multiple assists in two of them.
- Nurse's implied probability to go over his point total is 37.7% based on the odds.
- There is a 30.3% chance of Nurse having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Nurse Stats vs. the Flyers in 2022-23
- The Flyers ranked 23rd in goals against, conceding 276 total goals (3.4 per game) in league play.
- They had the league's 26th-ranked goal differential at -56.
