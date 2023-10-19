Darnell Nurse will be in action when the Edmonton Oilers and Philadelphia Flyers face off at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, October 19, 2023. Prop bets for Nurse in that upcoming Oilers-Flyers matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Darnell Nurse vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +165)

0.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Oilers vs Flyers Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nurse Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 82 games last season, Nurse had a plus-minus rating of +26, and averaged 23:29 on the ice.

He had a goal in 12 of 82 games last season, but no games with more than one goal.

Nurse had an assist in 28 of 82 games last season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Nurse's implied probability to go over his point total is 37.7% based on the odds.

There is a 30.3% chance of Nurse having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Nurse Stats vs. the Flyers in 2022-23

The Flyers ranked 23rd in goals against, conceding 276 total goals (3.4 per game) in league play.

They had the league's 26th-ranked goal differential at -56.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.