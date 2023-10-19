The Edmonton Oilers, Darnell Nurse among them, face the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, at Wells Fargo Center. There are prop bets for Nurse available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Darnell Nurse vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +165)

0.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Oilers vs Flyers Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nurse Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Nurse's plus-minus rating last season was +26, in 23:29 per game on the ice.

He had a goal in 12 of 82 games last season, but no games with more than one goal.

In 28 of 82 games last season, Nurse had an assist, including two games with multiple assist.

The implied probability that he goes over his points over/under is 37.7%, based on the odds.

Nurse has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Nurse Stats vs. the Flyers in 2022-23

The Flyers ranked 23rd in goals against, conceding 276 total goals (3.4 per game) in league play.

Their goal differential (-56) ranked 26th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.