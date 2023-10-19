Dillon Dube will be in action when the Calgary Flames and Buffalo Sabres meet at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 19, 2023. Prop bets for Dube in that upcoming Flames-Sabres matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Dillon Dube vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Flames vs Sabres Game Info

Dube Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Dube averaged 15:09 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus of -6.

In 16 of 82 games last season, he scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 21 of 82 games last season, Dube had an assist -- and five of those games included multiple assists.

Dube's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 42.6% that he hits the over.

Dube has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Dube Stats vs. the Sabres in 2022-23

The Sabres ranked 26th in goals against, allowing 297 total goals (3.6 per game) in NHL action.

Their goal differential (-4) ranked 19th in the league.

