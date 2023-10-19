The Buffalo Sabres, with Dylan Cozens, will be in action Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Calgary Flames. Thinking about a bet on Cozens in the Sabres-Flames game? Use our stats and information below.

Dylan Cozens vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Sabres vs Flames Game Info

Cozens Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Cozens' plus-minus last season was -3, in 16:17 per game on the ice.

He had a goal in 27 games last season out of 81 games played, including multiple goals three times.

In 28 of 81 games last season, Cozens had an assist -- and seven of those games included multiple assists.

Cozens' odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 50% that he goes over.

Cozens has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Cozens Stats vs. the Flames in 2022-23

Defensively, the Flames conceded 247 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in league play.

Their +11 goal differential ranked 17th in the league.

