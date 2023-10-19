The Buffalo Sabres, including Dylan Cozens, take the ice Thursday against the Calgary Flames at KeyBank Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Cozens against the Flames, we have plenty of info to help.

Dylan Cozens vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Sabres vs Flames Game Info

Cozens Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 81 games last season, Cozens averaged 16:17 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -3.

In 27 of 81 games last season, he scored a goal -- and three of those games included multiple goals.

In 28 of 81 games last season, Cozens had an assist -- and seven of those games included multiple assists.

The implied probability is 50% that he hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Cozens has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Cozens Stats vs. the Flames in 2022-23

The Flames allowed 247 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 13th in league action in goals against.

Their goal differential (+11) ranked 17th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.