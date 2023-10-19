The Calgary Flames, with Elias Lindholm, are in action Thursday against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Lindholm interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Elias Lindholm vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Flames vs Sabres Game Info

Lindholm Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

In 80 games last season, Lindholm averaged 18:11 on the ice, with a plus-minus of +6.

In 21 of 80 games last season, he scored a goal -- and he had one game with multiple goals.

Lindholm had an assist in 30 games last season out of 80 games played, including multiple assists 10 times.

The implied probability that he goes over his points prop total is 64.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Lindholm has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Lindholm Stats vs. the Sabres in 2022-23

The Sabres conceded 297 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 26th in NHL play in goals against.

Their -4 goal differential ranked 19th in the league.

