Elias Lindholm Game Preview: Flames vs. Sabres - October 19
The Calgary Flames, with Elias Lindholm, are in action Thursday against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Lindholm interest you? Our stats and information can help.
Elias Lindholm vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)
Flames vs Sabres Game Info
|Flames vs Sabres Odds/Over/Under
|Flames vs Sabres Prediction
|Flames vs Sabres Betting Trends & Stats
|Flames vs Sabres Player Props
Lindholm Season Stats Insights in 2022-23
- In 80 games last season, Lindholm averaged 18:11 on the ice, with a plus-minus of +6.
- In 21 of 80 games last season, he scored a goal -- and he had one game with multiple goals.
- Lindholm had an assist in 30 games last season out of 80 games played, including multiple assists 10 times.
- The implied probability that he goes over his points prop total is 64.5%, based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Lindholm has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet.
Lindholm Stats vs. the Sabres in 2022-23
- The Sabres conceded 297 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 26th in NHL play in goals against.
- Their -4 goal differential ranked 19th in the league.
