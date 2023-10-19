Elias Lindholm will be on the ice when the Calgary Flames and Buffalo Sabres face off at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, October 19, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Lindholm's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Elias Lindholm vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

ESPN+ and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Flames vs Sabres Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lindholm Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Lindholm's plus-minus rating last season was +6, in 18:11 per game on the ice.

He had a goal in 21 of 80 games last season, with multiple goals in one of them.

Lindholm had an assist in 30 of 80 games last season, with multiple assists in 10 of them.

He has an implied probability of 64.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Lindholm has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Lindholm Stats vs. the Sabres in 2022-23

Defensively, the Sabres conceded 297 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 26th in league action.

Their goal differential (-4) ranked 19th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.